High Temperature of 106 Degrees Breaks Record at DFW Airport Saturday

Saturday's blistering high temperature of 106 degrees at DFW Airport broke the previous record-high temperature of 105 degrees, the National Weather Service of Fort Worth said.

The previous high of 105 was set in 1943 and in 1951, the NWS said.

Hey, guess what...

The record high temperature has officially been broken at DFW! So far, the official high is 106 degrees! 😱🥵🌡 The previous record was 105 in 1943 and 1951. #dfwwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) August 29, 2020

With an excessive heat warning in place for much of North Texas until 7 p.m. Saturday, heat index values could reach 115 degrees.

The oppressively hot weather is due to the passage of Hurricane Laura to the east, increasing the humidity across North Texas, NBC 5 meteorologist Keisha Burns said.

Today is the ninth 100-degree day of the year.

It's the hottest day of the year in North Texas. DFW reached 106 degrees, with a Heat Index of 113.



Isolated t'storms from now until sunset, mainly west of DFW will have the potential of strong downburst winds.#dfwwx #NBCDFWWeather

Forecast & radar at: https://t.co/OuB5hYmq3f pic.twitter.com/8HqOs3Rv5H — David Finfrock (@DavidFinfrock) August 29, 2020

Heat Advisory Tips

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.