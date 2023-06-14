weather

High heat to build in North Texas later this week

Our first triple-digit temperatures of the year are on the horizon

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

Our first 100-degree days of the year are expected as high heat builds across North Texas late week into the weekend.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and areas to the south were included in a Heat Advisory issued Wednesday. It is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

While the temperatures should stay below record territory, it'll be close for several days.

If you have to be out in the heat, make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking breaks often in the A/C or shade. Stay safe yall!

Hot Car Safety

According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

