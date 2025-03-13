A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions are happening or about to happen. The weather conditions that cause these warnings to go into effect are very low humidity levels, gusty winds and warm temperatures.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday morning there are no Red Flag Warnings in effect for the DFW area, but there is a Fire Weather Watch in place.

The National Weather Service will likely upgrade this based on the forecast for North Texas.

Texas A&M Forest Service has an extreme fire risk for much of Texas.

Friday you can expect a south/southwest wind gusting anywhere between 50 to 60 mph.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday. Impacts from these winds could be downed trees, power lines, and some property damage. Secure loose objects in your yard. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Dry conditions will also contribute to the fire risk. There is no rain in the forecast. Vegetation is very dry and humidity levels will be between 10-15%.

The big concern Friday is that if a fire does start, it has the potential to quickly become extreme due to these weather conditions.

The National Weather Service offers these steps you can take to lower the risk of fires igniting and ensure your safety:

Avoid outdoor burning

During red-flag fire conditions, outdoor burning, including the burning of brush or trash, should be avoided. Sparks or embers can easily ignite nearby grass or leaves, leading to a wildfire.

Properly dispose of cigarettes and matches

If you smoke, never throw cigarettes or matches outside of a moving vehicle, as they can ignite dry grass on the side of the road and start a wildfire. Ensure that all smoking materials are fully extinguished before disposing of them safely.

Avoid using machinery that can create sparks

During red flag conditions, be careful not to drag trailer chains that may cause sparks. It’s also best to avoid using lawnmowers or any outdoor machinery that could create sparks and ignite fires.

Don't drive or park on dry grass

Drivers should avoid parking or driving in areas with tall, dry grass which the vehicle's exhaust system can cause to catch fire.

Have an evacuation plan

The Texas A&M Forest Service also urges Texans to have a plan if there's an evacuation because of wildfire danger, including identifying at least two evacuation routes and saving them in your navigation system or phone.

Texans should also assemble a "Go Kit" that meets the needs of all family members and start with the five P’s:

People and Pets – plan for the whole family, including pets and livestock.

Prescriptions – bring extra medication, eyeglasses, hearing aids and medical equipment including necessary batteries and power cords.

Papers – include copies of insurance information, phone numbers and other important documents.

Personal needs – pack personal items including clothes, food, water, toiletries, first aid kit, cash, computers/tablets, phones, chargers and sanitation supplies.

Priceless items – include items of sentimental value, such as pictures, heirlooms and irreplaceable memorabilia.

