Here's Why Winter Is the Fastest Warming Season

Every day this month the temperature has been warmer than normal. Three days have either tied or broken a record high for the day.

On average it's been about 15 degrees warmer than normal, with Wednesday being almost 30 degrees above normal. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded a record-high temperature of 85.

Months like this could be more common in the future.

As our climate changes, winter is the fastest warming season. In the United States, winters are 3.3 degrees warmer than they were in 1970.

The winters here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have warmed more than the national average. Our winter is 3.8 degrees warmer than in 1970.

This all means our coldest days of the season aren’t as cold anymore and our number of cold snaps is shrinking.

While it is nice to get outside and enjoy the warmth, there are negative impacts.

Energy usage goes up as the demand for air conditioning increases.

Warmer, shorter winters mean the earlier arrival of spring and later onset of frost. Longer growing seasons can benefit certain crops, but can also boost the growth of weeds, increase water demands, and even shift plant and animal species.

This does not help fruit. Many fruit crops require a minimum number of winter chill hours. Warmer, shorter winters mean shorter chill periods, which could lead to lower fruit yields.

Cold winters keep bugs like mosquitoes and ticks in check. But warmer, shorter winters can worsen these insects and pest-related health risks.

What could be worse for some are allergies: warmer winters and earlier starts to blooming trees and plants means allergy symptoms begin sooner and last longer.

When Western winds drop in elevation, it creates increased pressure and warmer temperatures.