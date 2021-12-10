dry weather

Here's Why Our Traditional ‘Dry Skin Season' is Delayed This Year

Recent warmer-than-normal temperatures have delayed the start of your dry, itchy skin this season

By Samantha Davies

This is typically the time of year when North Texans start noticing dry skin and chapped lips.

When cold air settles in during the colder months of the year, the air tends to be very dry.

We know this by measuring the dew point. Dew point is the measure of moisture in the air and it is a good indicator of how humid it feels outside. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.

That has been very evident this season. This fall season has been warmer than normal.

On Thursday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded its first record high temperature of the year. Friday will see temperatures at record high levels, too.

This map shows high humidity across much of North Texas.

Skincare expert Louise Proulx, owner of Renew Beauty in Dallas and Frisco, says she has not seen as many clients complaining about dry skin this December. With cooler weather bound to arrive, she says that now is the time to start preparing.

“As the seasons change, so does your skincare," explained Proulx. "So, as we see the weather changing in the coming weeks, now it will be important that you hydrate by drinking water. Make sure you are using great moisturizers and active ingredients."

Louise Proulx of Renew Beauty

Proulx recommends using products with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and peptides. They will protect and moisturize the skin. This is especially important because when the weather turns colder, we also spend more time indoors in the heat. When you run the heater, it lowers the humidity inside your home or building. 

Samantha Davies and Louise Proulx

“We are seeing an increase in interest in oil-based moisturizers,” said Proulx. "The types of oils clients are asking for are essential and organic oils. They are becoming more popular as people are becoming more educated on active ingredients."

“They are truly effective,” Proulx said. She warns just to be careful and to choose carefully because sometimes organic botanicals can cause skin sensitivities.

One other reminder this time of year: sunscreen. 

As the weather starts to turn colder do not forget to apply it. It needs to be worn every day and advises a mineral sunscreen, Proulx says. Just because it's cold, does not mean the sun's rays are not harmful to your skin. 

Renew Beauty in Dallas

