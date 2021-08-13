Here's What to Expect With Weekend Rain Chances and a Summertime Cold Front

What to Know Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with more heat and humidity.

A shift in the weather pattern is expected this weekend with slightly below normal temperatures and increasing rain and storm chances.

All areas can expect a drop in temperatures into the low- to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Typical August heat will continue on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Feels-like temperatures will range from 103 to 105 across North Texas.

Isolated late-day storms will be possible Friday, mainly far north and northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. Otherwise, most will remain dry.

A shift in our weather pattern will bring cooler-than-normal temperatures and rain chances to North Texas this weekend with a summertime cold front.

Severe weather is not expected, but stronger storms may produce locally heavy rain and isolated gusty winds. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Those weekend showers will help to cool us down some for both Saturday and Sunday. Next week is not looking as hot as highs remain in the low 90s through Tuesday.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible into the first half of next week. The best chance will be during the afternoon hours.