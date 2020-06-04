Here Comes the Heat!

Thursday begins mild but is the beginning of a heatwave that takes us into the weekend. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-90s. But it will feel hotter thanks to the humidity. Feels like temperatures will range from the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Although we are still weeks away from the official start of summer, June 21, unseasonably hot weather is already building across North Texas. As the heat continues to build in the coming days, it's important to remember to practice heat safety wherever you are by limiting by staying hydrated, finding shade, and taking breaks from the outdoors.

Temperature trends over the next five days show plenty of heat. While we haven't seen our first 100-degree day yet this year, highs over the weekend could top out in the upper 90s. The average high at the Dallas-Fort Worth International airport for this time of the year is right around 89 degrees.

The warm-up continues into next week and it's possible we could see our first 100-degree day by Tuesday.