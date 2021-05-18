LIVE RADAR: Heavy Rain Threat Continues

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible overnight, with the highest chances southeast of the DFW metro area.

Additional showers and storms will be possible Wednesday, but it won't rain the entire time. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for the potential of additional rain. Plus much of the ground is saturated and any rain will cause runoff leading to potential flooding.

Future rain amounts from tonight through Sunday will be heaviest in parts of Southeast Texas where more than four inches of rain is possible. In DFW an additional one to two inches is not out of the question.

Rain chances will gradually decrease through the rest of the week into the weekend. Areal coverage of the rain will diminish as well.

The lower rain chances will be due to a change in the jet stream pattern. A western shift in the low pressure system responsible for the rain, combined with high pressure building into North Texas from the east will greatly diminish this wet pattern.