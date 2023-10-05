Heavy rain fell Wednesday night, and more periods of wet weather could be in store

Wednesday night brought a good soaking rain to North Texas for the first in a while. Much of the area is still experiencing extreme drought conditions. DFW Airport received just over an inch of rain, while Garland picked up over 4 inches.

There are two reasons why we could see more rain events like this: Climatology and El Niño.

The month of October is the second wettest month in North Texas. May is the wettest. The monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for a wetter-than-normal October.

We could be turning the corner from our hot and dry summer. Not only historically do we see more rain this time of year but with El Niño conditions settling into place we could be in store for more rain events this fall and winter.

In June NOAA declared the start of El Niño across the globe. By winter there is an 84% chance of a moderate El Niño and a 56% chance for a strong El Niño.

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. This happens on average every 2 to 7 years.

Typically, moderate to strong El Niño conditions during the fall and winter result in wetter-than-average conditions from southern California to the Gulf Coast and drier-than-average conditions in the Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley. El Niño winters also bring warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern tier of the country.

Here in North Texas this could bring cooler and wetter conditions through February.