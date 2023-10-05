weather

Heavy rain fell Wednesday night, and more periods of wet weather could be in store

More rain events could be possible this fall and winter

By Samantha Davies

A pedestrian makes his way along Van Nuys Blvd at Arleta Ave in Arleta, Thursday, Dec 23, 2021.
Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Wednesday night brought a good soaking rain to North Texas for the first in a while. Much of the area is still experiencing extreme drought conditions. DFW Airport received just over an inch of rain, while Garland picked up over 4 inches.

There are two reasons why we could see more rain events like this: Climatology and El Niño.

The month of October is the second wettest month in North Texas. May is the wettest. The monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for a wetter-than-normal October.

We could be turning the corner from our hot and dry summer. Not only historically do we see more rain this time of year but with El Niño conditions settling into place we could be in store for more rain events this fall and winter.

In June NOAA declared the start of El Niño across the globe. By winter there is an 84% chance of a moderate El Niño and a 56% chance for a strong El Niño.

 El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. This happens on average every 2 to 7 years.

Typically, moderate to strong El Niño conditions during the fall and winter result in wetter-than-average conditions from southern California to the Gulf Coast and drier-than-average conditions in the Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley. El Niño winters also bring warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern tier of the country.

Here in North Texas this could bring cooler and wetter conditions through February.

This article tagged under:

weathersevere weather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us