extreme heat

Heat record: DFW breaks record for longest duration above 80 degrees

DFW will likely end the streak of 80-degree weather sometime Tuesday thanks to a weak cold front

By Samantha Davies

Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

On Monday morning, DFW broke the record for the longest duration of temperatures at or above 80 degrees F.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the current stretch of temperatures over 80 degrees started at 8 a.m. on July 30. At 7 a.m. on Aug. 14, we reached a new record of 359 hours of temperatures above 80 degrees. The old record of 358 hours was set 25 years ago -- from 8 a.m. July 18, 1998, until 6 a.m. Aug. 2, 1998.

We are still adding to our count of hours above 80 degrees. Highs today will be in the upper 90s near 100.

DFW will likely end the streak of 80-degree weather thanks to a weak cold front moving through North Texas.

This front will drop highs into the 90s for a few days and put overnight lows down into the 70s. Wednesday morning will be the most comfortable with morning lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Our extremely hot weather returns quickly though. By Thursday the high will climb to 106 degrees and stay above 100 into next week.

WEATHER QUIZ

weather quiz Aug 10

Weather Quiz: Snowiest Winter

weather quiz Aug 9

Weather Quiz: Coldest place on Earth

weather quiz Aug 8

Weather Quiz: Snowflakes

This article tagged under:

extreme heat
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us