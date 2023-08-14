Heat record: DFW breaks record for longest duration above 80 degrees

On Monday morning, DFW broke the record for the longest duration of temperatures at or above 80 degrees F.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the current stretch of temperatures over 80 degrees started at 8 a.m. on July 30. At 7 a.m. on Aug. 14, we reached a new record of 359 hours of temperatures above 80 degrees. The old record of 358 hours was set 25 years ago -- from 8 a.m. July 18, 1998, until 6 a.m. Aug. 2, 1998.

We are still adding to our count of hours above 80 degrees. Highs today will be in the upper 90s near 100.

DFW will likely end the streak of 80-degree weather thanks to a weak cold front moving through North Texas.

This front will drop highs into the 90s for a few days and put overnight lows down into the 70s. Wednesday morning will be the most comfortable with morning lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Our extremely hot weather returns quickly though. By Thursday the high will climb to 106 degrees and stay above 100 into next week.