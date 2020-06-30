Heat Advisory Through Thursday

The Heat Advisory that has been in effect for most of North Texas has been extended through Thursday.

A combination of very high humidity and high temperatures in the upper 90s will produce afternoon heat index values of 105 to 110.

This can be dangerous heat if not dealt with appropriately. To stay safe, make sure you drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If you must work outside, take several breaks in the shade to allow your body to cool. Check-in on elderly neighbors, friends and relatives. Also, look after your pets to make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.

The high heat and humidity will last through Friday. There will be a slight drop in both temperatures and humidity over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Dew point temperatures will fall from the mid-70s to the upper 60s, allowing for a drop in the oppressive humidity levels.

Don't be fooled, it'll still be very warm, but weekend heat index values should drop to around 100. While most of the holiday weekend will be dry, there will be a low chance of spotty storms on the Fourth of July.