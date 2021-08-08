Heat Advisory Monday for North Texas

North Texas enjoyed last week with below normal temperatures, but that streak came to an end when DFW Airport reached 97 degrees Sunday afternoon. We will be dealing with more traditional August heat and humidity all week.

Most of the week looks hot and dry across North Texas with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s, but that is typical summer weather here. Our normal low is 77 and our normal high is 97 this week.

With increasing humidity levels, the heat index values will climb to 105 degrees or greater. Much of North Texas will be placed under a Heat Advisory from noon Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It is likely that the advisory will remain in effect for several days after that. Make sure you're drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun during peak heat hours.

We may see a pattern change begin to develop as we move into next weekend. That could bring slightly cooler temperatures and a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms.

NBC 5 Weather

Heat Advisory Tips

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

NBC 5

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.