Heat Advisory Issued for North Texas

Get ready to sizzle in the coming days. Temperatures have been below normal for weeks. But that is about to change. This means triple-digit heat is expected in North Texas.

Saturday's high was 99, and DFW has yet to officially hit 100 this summer. That will probably change on Sunday. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees. And heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect on Sunday for areas from the DFW Metroplex north/northeastward. Heat Index values of 105+ are expected during the afternoon. Some of the first 100° temperatures of the season are also possible. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/v2wGa9AEoh — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 24, 2021

As a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon through 7 p.m. on Sunday. Be prepared for staying safe in the heat. Stay hydrated, keep your pets cool and check on the elderly.

A change in the jet stream pattern means the triple-digit heat will continue across North Texas into early next week. The high-pressure system responsible for the hot weather will be centered over North Texas from Sunday through Tuesday. But by midweek that high will drift back towards New Mexico.

As that high recedes, there is a chance that a few showers may pop up by Wednesday south and east of DFW. Rain-free weather is expected for DFW all of next week. But we may see enough of an increase in cloud cover that we will get a break from the 100-degree heat for several days. But it will still be hot.