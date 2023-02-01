Health Care Workers Showing Dedication During Winter Storm

Nurses know all about sacrifice. At Medical City Plano on Wednesday, there was yet another example on display.

“I am staying the night tonight,” said House Supervisor Jane Lee.

Lee is among the many staff members voluntarily giving up their own warm beds during the cold snap to sleep in conference rooms converted into sleeping quarters.

“We are also sharing a bathroom, sharing showers, standing in lines so, even if it means inconvenience for a night or two or three, our staff are very committed to the care of our patients,” said Lee.

A hospital representative said the sleeping arrangements are being offered at all HCA Healthcare hospitals.

The sacrifice doesn't end there.

With icy roads across North Texas, dedication is on display.

The City of Plano shared a photo of an inflatable mattress set up inside its municipal center where some workers will sleep the next couple of nights.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross have also answered the call to deliver blood to local hospitals by navigating icy, unpredictable roads to meet an essential need.

“The need is significant. The American Red Cross plays an important role in supplying our nation with 40% of its blood supply so when I go the call asking if I’d be willing to contribute some of my time, it was a no-brainer,” said volunteer Binh Le.