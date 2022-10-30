Halloween Forecast: Spook-tacular Weather Expected

The weather on Halloween is looking spook-tacular. Mostly sunny skies are expected as we start the week as high pressure builds across North Texas.

A boo-tiful afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 70s will lead to a gourd-geous evening for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures will ease back into the upper 60s by 7:00 p.m.

While this year's haunting is all treats and no tricks, the forecast in past Halloweens has been scary at times. In 1993, it was ghoul-ishly cold, when the temperature dropped to 29 degrees. Wicked warmth was recorded in 1934, 1938 and 1977 with high temperatures soaring to 89 degrees.

The wettest Halloween on record occurred in 1981 when 3.63" of rain fell. No snow has ever fallen on Halloween in the DFW area.