Hailstone in Sanger sets a new record for North Texas

North Texas has a new hail record. A hailstone that recently fell in Sanger sets a new record for largest hailstone in North Texas.

On the evening of June 15, 2023, a severe thunderstorm produced greater than softball size hail in and around Sanger in Denton County.

Oh HAIL no! We have confirmed a new regional record for largest diameter hailstone. A hailstone measuring 5.9 inches across fell in Sanger, TX (Denton Co.) on June 15th. This stone is shy of the state record (6.42") which fell in Hondo, TX in 2021. #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/g8qhUezWaH — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) June 29, 2023

One of those hailstones was captured by a local resident and preserved for official verification by National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

The hail measured 5.9 inches in diameter. NWS meteorologist verified the measurement was accurate after inspecting the hailstone. It weighed 384 grams.

Chris Yeatman/NWS

The Sanger hailstone's 5.9-inch diameter is the largest ever recorded in the North Texas. The previous record was a hailstone that fell near Salado (Bell County) in April 2022. That hailstone was 5.676 inches in diameter and weighed 409 grams.

The record for entire state of Texas is a hailstone that fell near Hondo (Medina County) on April 28, 2021, measuring 6.42 inches across and weighing 569 grams.