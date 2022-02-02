winter weather warning

Gov. Greg Abbott to Give Weather Briefing Thursday

NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will receive a briefing and provide an update on the severe winter weather impacting the state of Texas Thursday morning.

The governor is expected to be briefed at about 10:30 a.m. The news conference will follow. Live video from the governor's briefing will be available in this article.

The governor is expected to be joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Railroad Commission of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Military Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of State Health Services, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

winter weather warningGreg Abbott
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us