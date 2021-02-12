Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration Ahead of Inbound Severe Winter Weather

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a disaster declaration Friday afternoon for all 254 Texas counties ahead of an upcoming winter storm that is expected to bring blizzard-like weather and brutal cold to much of the state over the next several days.
As part of the declaration, Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to expand to daily, 24-hour operations through the end of next week.
Winter Weather Warning
A Winter Weather Warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Monday. Details available in the story and video forecast below.
"Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area," said Abbott, in a prepared statement. "These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed."
At the direction of the governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed the following state resources to support winter weather response operations:
- Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.
- Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.
- Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four-wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.
- Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.
- Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.
- Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.