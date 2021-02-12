Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration Ahead of Inbound Severe Winter Weather

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a disaster declaration Friday afternoon for all 254 Texas counties ahead of an upcoming winter storm that is expected to bring blizzard-like weather and brutal cold to much of the state over the next several days.

As part of the declaration, Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to expand to daily, 24-hour operations through the end of next week.

"Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area," said Abbott, in a prepared statement. "These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed."

At the direction of the governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed the following state resources to support winter weather response operations: