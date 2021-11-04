Frost Advisory for Areas East of Dallas Friday Morning

A frost advisory is in effect overnight for areas east of Dallas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s to low 40s. The greatest chance for frost will occur in the advisory area across East Texas. Isolated areas will experience temperatures in the mid-30s. For DFW, temperatures will likely bottom out around 40.

If you have tender vegetation that you don't want to get nipped by the cold, either bring those plants inside or cover them.

North Texas will experience a warming trend over the weekend and into next week.