Freezing Temperatures Expected Overnight, Cover Your Plants

In the wake of Wednesday night’s cold front, a surge of cooler air will settle in across North Texas tonight.

With a fairly clear sky, a lighter wind, and dry air, temperatures will drop to freezing or below freezing by Friday morning.

It’s possible some areas north and northwest of DFW could experience their first hard freeze of the season as well.

It won’t be cold enough to impact water pipes in your home. But you will want to cover up or bring in any plants you want to survive the night!

Also, make sure any pets that stay outside have some extra blankets to keep them warm overnight tonight.

Temperatures will bounce back up into the middle-to-upper 50s by Friday afternoon. Clouds will thicken late Friday with rain likely on Saturday.

