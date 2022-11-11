Freeze warnings have been posted for parts of North Texas. Skies will begin to clear out late tonight into Saturday morning in wake of a strong cold front.

Areas North and West of the Metroplex will see temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s into Saturday morning. North winds 10 to 15 mph around sunrise Saturday will result in wind chills in the lower to mid-20s.

Take precautions now with outdoor sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them indoors. Also, make sure outdoor livestock and pets have appropriate shelter from the chilly and brisk conditions. Outdoor plumbing also needs to be insulated by putting covers over your faucets.

While sunshine returns this weekend, temperatures stay cold. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will just climb into the 50s.