Freeze Warnings have been posted for parts of North Texas.

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s tomorrow morning.

Take precautions now with outdoor sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them indoors. Also, make sure outdoor livestock and pets have appropriate shelter from the chilly and brisk conditions.

Outdoor plumbing also needs to be insulated by putting covers over your faucets.

Unfortunately, the chilly temperatures look to continue into next week with highs each day in the 40s and 50s.

