Fort Worth Crews Working 24-7 On Roads as Ice Storm Warning Is Issued

Drivers in far North Fort Worth experienced a messy commute Tuesday along with much of North Texas as wintry precipitation glazed roadways with ice.

“It’s bad. Anything west of Southlake is bad. Anything east of Southlake is kind of much better,” said Mubeen Aly, the manager of a 7-Eleven along Westport Parkway in Fort Worth.

He said he drove from Euless to get to work Tuesday morning.

“I came in on 114. Roads are really bad. It only gets bad as you keep driving towards 35. They are more icier. A lot of cars slipped on the sides. I was sitting almost an hour and half right before raceway on 114, where it meets 35.”

Aly said he was not taking any chances on the roads and slowed down as much as possible.

“Ten miles an hour. I recommend 10 miles an hour. No more. Anything outside of 15 miles an hour, the car will spin out. Regardless if you’re driving an SUV, or a pickup truck,” he said.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of North Texas until 6 a.m. Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning will go into effect for portions of North Texas at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will run for 24 hours.

At a briefing Tuesday afternoon, officials with the City of Fort Worth said crews are working 24/7 sanding as needed. Priorities include bridges and hills, along with emergency road entrances.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 439 locations were treated. The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for state highways and freeways, according to the city of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police were also a part of the briefing Tuesday. Between Monday and Tuesday, police have responded to roughly 225 weather-related accidents. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

Due to weather conditions, organizations have had to make tough decisions and close operations for at least two days.

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County will not deliver meals Tuesday or Wednesday, affecting about 3,500 people daily.

Philip Gonzalez, marketing and communications specialist for Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, said they are asking the community to keep an eye on the most vulnerable populations over the next few days.

“The main message is to look in on your family members, your neighbors. Especially if you can walk next door or walk across the street. If they’re elderly, homebound…the best thing to do is to knock on the door. Make sure they’re OK,” Gonzalez said. “Normally, our volunteers…they’re able to do those wellness checks whenever they do deliver. But since we’re not able to do it, we do look upon neighbors.”

A decision on Thursday services has not been made as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Gonzalez.