It's looking a lot like winter, in Oklahoma.

The Sooner State saw big fluffy snowflakes falling on the town of Hinton, that's about 50 miles west of Oklahoma City.

About two to four inches of heavy, wet snow fell as residents made their way around town.

A storm system brought a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow as it moved east across the state Monday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Overnight temperatures were expected to get below freezing in many places, likely resulting in slick roads overnight.

A winter storm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. Central time Monday.