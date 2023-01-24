winter weather

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

Drier weather is returning

By Rick Mitchell

NBCDFW.com

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow.

The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.

The rain changed to snow by late afternoon in parts of Northwest Texas. The changeover to snow took place Tuesday evening for areas north of Dallas and Fort Worth. The flakes were big and the snow came down hard at times as it moved east across the area.

Snow amounts north of DFW were roughly one to three inches, mostly on grass.

Some slick roads were noted in far North Texas on into Oklahoma.

The rain and snow will continue to end through the night and no additional accumulation is expected. The weather will be dry for the next few days with a slow warm-up.

