First 100 Degree Temperature of the Season This Week

DFW Airport could reach 100 degrees by the end of the week for the first time this year

By Samantha Davies

It is going to be hot this week. Every day the high will be warmer than normal in the upper 90s. The peak of the heat comes Friday with a high of 100 degrees.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will be responsible for the warmth this week.

If Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reaches 100 degrees it will be the first time this year. This is a little ahead of schedule. The average date for the first 100-degree day of the year is July first. On average North Texas sees twenty 100-degree days per year.

There is a slight break in the heat this weekend. A cold front late Friday into early Saturday will drop temperatures into the low to mid-90s.

