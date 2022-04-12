severe weather

Final Round of Storms Could Develop Wednesday Morning

A final round of storms could develop early Wednesday morning and move quickly east into East Texas. Some severe storms will be possible, especially in East Texas.

Quieter weather will take over for the remainder of Wednesday through Friday.

