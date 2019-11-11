Fall Foliage in North Texas 2019 Published at 6:56 pm on November 11, 2019 Published at 6:56 pm on November 11, 2019 NBC 5 viewers share their photos of fall foliage with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 24 photos 1/24 2/24 Sandra Kinderknecht Fall colors in the gardens Japanese Garden, Ft Worth Botanical Gardens 3/24 Kim harrison Wilemon Elementary Steam Academy waxahachie The more than century old school has century old trees to go with it. 4/24 michael Autumn Harvest Last harvest of the season 5/24 Nessa England Chinese Pistache Fall Color 6/24 Sherri Murphy Fall is in the Air Tree photo 7/24 Kristy Barton Fall Photo Richardson, Texas 8/24 Kelli Pickard Fall color I drive past this house every morning on the way to work. Off Trail Lake in Fort Worth. Gorgeous!Kelli Pickard -- Kelli Pickard 9/24 Donna Heidenreich Beautiful view Beautiful sight on Sunday in my front yard! Donna Heidenreich, Plano 10/24 Diane Thompson Fall colors A walk in the park on a beautiful fall day 11/24 Diane Thompson Fall colors Fall colors early Sunday morning in the neighborhood. 12/24 Robin Horton Fall Colors Parking lot at my work at Oak Point Park Nature Preserve! Love the colors! 13/24 Robin Horton fall Colors Parking lot at my work at Oak Point Park Nature Preserve! Love the colors! 14/24 Quynh Dang Fall colors This beautiful fall color was spotted at Northeast Mall in Hurst, TX. Quynh 15/24 Deborah Beach Fall Friday Beautiful trees 16/24 Lorena Hogue Fall colors Leaving grapevine mills mall and I saw this beautiful colors. 17/24 Maria Betten Fall Colors in Allen, TX Photo taken in my neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019! 18/24 Stephen Vick Fall colors Haltom City, Texas November 9, 2019 19/24 DeLisa Speed Fall - My Parents Farm Near Clarksville Texas 20/24 Cassie Moore Fall photo 21/24 Rajani Gorantla Fall colors of our maple tree 22/24 Trish B Foilage - cooler temps bring fall colors Our red oak providea fall colors 23/24 Jenna Kennedy Fall Colors! I took this today at Hawk Elementary School located in Corinth, TX! Such pretty fall colors! Thanks for allowing me to share! 24/24 U.S. Marshals Service Email your photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com. 0 More Photo Galleries New gallery for article id 2271506 Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019 Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet