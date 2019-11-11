Fall Foliage in North Texas 2019

NBC 5 viewers share their photos of fall foliage with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Sandra Kinderknecht
Fall colors in the gardens Japanese Garden, Ft Worth Botanical Gardens
Kim harrison
Wilemon Elementary Steam Academy waxahachie The more than century old school has century old trees to go with it.
michael
Autumn Harvest Last harvest of the season
Nessa England
Chinese Pistache Fall Color
Sherri Murphy
Fall is in the Air Tree photo
Kristy Barton
Fall Photo Richardson, Texas
Kelli Pickard
Fall color I drive past this house every morning on the way to work. Off Trail Lake in Fort Worth. Gorgeous!Kelli Pickard -- Kelli Pickard
Donna Heidenreich
Beautiful view Beautiful sight on Sunday in my front yard! Donna Heidenreich, Plano
Diane Thompson
Fall colors A walk in the park on a beautiful fall day
Diane Thompson
Fall colors Fall colors early Sunday morning in the neighborhood.
Robin Horton
Fall Colors Parking lot at my work at Oak Point Park Nature Preserve! Love the colors!
Robin Horton
fall Colors Parking lot at my work at Oak Point Park Nature Preserve! Love the colors!
Quynh Dang
Fall colors This beautiful fall color was spotted at Northeast Mall in Hurst, TX. Quynh
Deborah Beach
Fall Friday Beautiful trees
Lorena Hogue
Fall colors Leaving grapevine mills mall and I saw this beautiful colors.
Maria Betten
Fall Colors in Allen, TX Photo taken in my neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019!
Stephen Vick
Fall colors Haltom City, Texas November 9, 2019
DeLisa Speed
Fall - My Parents Farm Near Clarksville Texas
Cassie Moore
Fall photo
Rajani Gorantla
Fall colors of our maple tree
Trish B
Foilage - cooler temps bring fall colors Our red oak providea fall colors
Jenna Kennedy
Fall Colors! I took this today at Hawk Elementary School located in Corinth, TX! Such pretty fall colors! Thanks for allowing me to share!
U.S. Marshals Service
Email your photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com.

