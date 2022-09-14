Fake Fall Gives Way to Summer

The weather the past few days has been wonderful. Cooler than normal temperatures with very low humidity has certainly made it feel like fall. Unfortunately, this is just a fake fall. Real fall weather is still weeks away, and a return of summer heat and humidity is likely this week.

September is known for its swings between teasing us with a taste of fall, followed by a smack in the face by some late summer heat. We'll feel the return of summer as the jet stream evolves over the coming days. The heat dome that is currently to our west will expand and cover much of the Central and Eastern U.S. by this weekend.

Thankfully this won't be a July heat dome. It'll be a weaker, September heat dome, but still strong enough to bring highs in the mid 90s from Sunday into early next week, along with an increase in humidity.

Temperatures next week will likely remain above normal as indicated by the 6 to 10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

So enjoy this brief taste of fall weather because summer will make a return.