Extreme heat can lead to burns, stress and respiratory issues in pets

A reminder that the relentless heatwave can be dangerous, and even deadly for your furry friends. Dogs can easily suffer health-related illnesses and injuries, including burns or cuts to paws.

"Because it's been so dry for us, we're seeing a lot more issues with grass burrs or foreign bodies in the paws of animals," said Dr. James Scheifley at the North Texas Veterinary Clinic in Keller.

Scheifley is also encouraging dog owners to limit outdoor activity to prevent heat stress and respiratory emergencies, even at night.

The vet said it's important to look for signs of trouble in your dog like a lot of panting, getting tired quickly, drooling excessively and becoming wobbly.

The clinic recently tried to help a panicked patient who rushed their dog in after making a terrible mistake.

NBC 5 News At 98 degrees outside, a thermometer shows a temperature of 129 degrees inside a vehicle.

"Somebody had left their animal in the car and they just completely forgot about it and it was in there for a couple of hours," said Scheifley. "They rushed the patient up here but by the time they got here, it had already passed."

At a time when people are busy and struggling to weather the relentless summer heat, it's important to place a reminder in the front seat of your car anytime you are traveling with a child or animal, stresses Scheifley.

"Whether it's a leash or a stuffed animal, something that if you're busy and you're getting out of your car to see 'that's not normal,'" he said. "To remind you that your pet is in the back, so you don't forget it."

HOT CAR SAFETY

According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Prosper on Monday hosted a demonstration with the Prosper Fire Department that showed how crews respond to a 911 call for a child being left in a locked car.