Experts Say It's Not Too Late To Take Care Of Your Home Heating And Swimming Pool Systems

Maintenance companies are seeing an increase in calls as North Texans scramble to prepare for the bitter Arctic blast.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT WINTERIZING YOUR SWIMMING POOL

We like to think about swimming pools during warmer weather, but you must think about them during the winter too.

"Ideally you want to catch it before it gets this cold," Sink or Swim Pools owner Jacob Treadway said.

He said even though the temperature has dropped it's not too late to take care of your system.

"Back in '21 when we lost power that's a problem,” Treadway said. “It only takes water about an hour to freeze if it's sitting still in your equipment and that can cause all kinds of expensive problems."

Treadway said most pumps have a freeze guard on them. If not you can keep your system running to keep water flowing through the pipes or you can still winterize your system.

"Winterizing would be shutting the equipment down and evacuating all the water back to the pool,” Treadway said. “Pulling drain plugs and opening valves. That's winterizing and it works in most pools."

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR HOME HEATING SYSTEM FOR WINTER WEATHER

You also need to think about the heating systems inside your house.

Southern Comfort Mechanical owner Steve Stewart says a sign you could have a problem is a system that doesn't shut off.

"If it's running longer than normal,” Stewart said. “I would say if it's a cold day it's going to run longer than normal. But if it's four or five hours I'd say that's a sign you've got something up."

One thing you can do is make sure your system doesn't have to work harder than it needs to.

"I'd make sure that if you haven't changed your filter in the system for a while I would make sure that's clean and preventing any clog up,” Stewart said. “Just keeping an eye on your system."

Along with it being busy and the holidays both industries are still facing some supply chain issues.

For more tips on home weatherization from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District click here.