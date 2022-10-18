Expect to See a Tire Pressure Warning With Low Temperatures Ahead

With temperatures dropping into the 30s Wednesday morning, don't be surprised if you see the low tire pressure icon when you start your car.

It's expected to be the coldest morning in North Texas since late March.

HOW COLD WILL IT GET?

A Freeze Warning has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for counties east and north of DFW.

If you live in locations north and east of the DFW Metroplex, you may consider protecting plants that you don't want to lose to freezing temperatures. Most of the Metroplex will likely hold closer to 39 or 40.

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be back in the upper 70s.

WHY IS TIRE PRESSURE LOW IN THE COLD?

The reason this typically happens on cold mornings is that the air in the tires contracts in the cold. In other words, the air takes up less space in the tires, causing the air pressure to drop.

It's not as if air has leaked out of the tires. It's just that cold air is denser than warm air.

Once the outside temperatures warm up, the tire pressure alert should go away. If it doesn't, make sure you get the tires properly inflated.