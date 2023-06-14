Sweltering heat index could reach 120°, Excessive Heat Warning issued

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for North Texas until 8 p.m. Wednesday. With the humidity in place, there's a dangerous heat index that can range from 110 to 120 degrees.

The sweltering heat continues all week with high temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to the low-100s. Rain chances will be hard to come by for several days.

SURVIVE THE HEAT -- FOLLOW THESE TIPS

Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat in the days to come. In conditions like this, heat exhaustion or heat stroke can happen quickly, especially for those playing or working outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

HOT CAR SAFETY

According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Prosper on Monday hosted a demonstration with the Prosper Fire Department that showed how crews respond to a 911 call for a child being left in a locked car.

