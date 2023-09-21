Even with recent rain, drought expands across North Texas

Mother Nature has brought some much-needed rainfall to the area recently. However, drought conditions continue to expand across much of North Texas.

Areas south of DFW that were included in exceptional drought last week have seen some improvements. The worst category of drought (exceptional) has shrunk and is now primarily focused in Central and Southeast Texas. Meanwhile, both severe drought and extreme drought have expanded across the region.

At DFW Airport, only 0.60" of rain has fallen so far this month. Not only are we running below normal for the month, we are running nearly 11 inches below normal for the year.

On Sept. 19, Texas A&M Forest Service lowered the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2. They say, "Recent rainfall has helped to improve underlying dry conditions, dry fuel conditions and there has been a significant decrease in wildfire activity across the state."

While some counties south of the metroplex have seen their burn bans expire, many counties continue their outdoor burn bans.

There are several opportunities for rain in the days ahead, stay up to date with the latest forecast here.