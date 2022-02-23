ERCOT Issues ‘Tight Grid Conditions' Notice as Winter Weather Hits North Texas

As portions of North Texas are under a Winter Storm Warning, ERCOT has issued a notice saying it anticipates "tight grid conditions" until Friday.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a graph provided on ERCOT's website shows the current demand at 61,736 MW and a supply of 65,569 MW, a difference of only 3,833 MW.

The graph also shows a "Quick Start" capacity of 67,869 MW, meaning extra generating units can come on-line within 10 minutes of receiving ERCOT notice.

Those "Quick Start" units could provide an additional 2,300 MW, if those units are requested to come on-line by ERCOT.

The notice issued by ERCOT stated, "To ensure all possible generation is available to serve system demand, ERCOT has requested that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) exercise its enforcement discretion with respect to generator exceedances of TCEQ air permit limitations."

While the notice is in place, power providers will more likely get forgiveness for environmental issues.

A spokesperson for ERCOT issued a statement to NBC DFW saying "Our forecast shows there is sufficient generation to meet expected demand and we continue to inform the market and others of evolving weather conditions. Out of an abundance of caution, ERCOT requested enforcement discretion earlier today so that no generation units become unavailable due to environmental limits. We will continue our aggressive approach to meet the energy needs of Texas."

Power Conservation Tips

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher – every degree of cooling increases your energy use by six to eight percent.

Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines, and dryers.

If you don’t need something, ERCOT asks you to turn it off and unplug it if possible.