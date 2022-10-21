Elevated to Critical Fire Danger in North Texas Through the Weekend

Warm, dry and windy conditions will bring an elevated to critical risk for fires through the weekend.

People are advised to avoid any outdoor activities that could start a fire. Rapid spread and growth will be possible with any fire that gets started.

Our warm, windy and dry weather is responsible for this higher-than-normal fire risk. Highs will be near 90 degrees Friday. Normal highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 70s.

The air is also very dry. Humidity levels will be less than 30%. Vegetation is also dry. Drought conditions remain in place for much of North Texas. The winds will also be gusty. A south wind will be sustained around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The threat will be diminished Monday with the passage of a cold front. This front will drop temperatures and bring a chance for much-needed rain.

ONGOING DROUGHT LIKELY TO EXPAND IN LA NIÑA WINTER

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its latest winter outlook for 2022-2023 on Thursday.

According to the report, a La Niña will be in place for the third consecutive winter prompting a warmer and drier weather pattern across the Southwest, Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard.

Locally, this means drought will continue or worsen in North Texas. Warmer and drier weather could also bring the threat of wildfires through the winter months. Read more on the winter outlook here.

FIGHTING TEXAS WILDFIRES

TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENTS