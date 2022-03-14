Cleanup Underway After EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Fannin County

An EF-1 tornado ripped through Fannin County Monday, bringing destructive winds to an area near the town of Leonard.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday the EF-1 twister delivered winds up to 90-95 mph. Additional details on its track would be released later Tuesday, the NWS said on social media.
NBC 5 crews found a trail of damage, several buildings and barns were destroyed at a farm along FM 981 and State Highway 78.
"It was very surprising," said Troy Hudson, Fannin County Emergency Management Coordinator. "Very surprising because these things pop up very quickly. They spin up very fast and with little to no warning. In a rural area, you have to be weather aware because these things can come up very quickly."
Trees were uprooted and pieces of metal were scattered everywhere, many wrapped around tree limbs. Several barns containing farm equipment were also heavily damaged.
"We have a safe room, but the home is a safe room, we built it that way," said Tom Petrzelka.
Photos: Cleanup Underway After Tornado Rips Through Fannin County
Tom and Jill Petrzelka say their home was mostly untouched because they had the house built out of concrete, a decision they made in case of a tornado.
"Thank God, Thank God, we're here to appreciate this," said Tom Petrzelka. "It's not a disaster it's an opportunity."
"We're blessed, we're fine, but holy cow," said Jill Petrzelka. "Years of work that Tom has put into this and, 10 minutes, it's gone."
A solar panel from the Petrzelka's home ended up in the yard of a neighbor across the street. That family took cover in the bathroom.
Severe Weather Through Your Lens
At this time, there have not been reports of major injuries and it appears that no homes were damaged.
"To me, that's a miracle because, when I watched my neighbor's roof come off from my window, I thought for sure it was coming for us next," said Amy Dixon.
However, residents in this small town now have the task of cleaning up what was left behind.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.