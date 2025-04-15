Series of weather disturbances brings chances of rain on Easter weekend

Easter weekend may bring a few showers and storms, so keep that in mind while planning your Easter egg hunts!

Here's a look at the forecast to help you prepare.

A series of weather disturbances beginning on Good Friday will bring multiple chances for rain and storms.

Some of these storms could become severe.

The North Texas area has been included in the Storm Prediction Center’s (SPC) severe weather outlooks each day through the weekend.

The first round of storms is expected Friday night, with most activity staying west and northwest of the DFW area. The second round is expected from Saturday through Sunday morning as the disturbance finally moves out of the region.

With this slow-moving system, storms may move over the same areas for an extended period, increasing the risk of flooding.

Some parts of North Texas could see 2 to 3 inches of rain. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Egg-cellent news for your Easter egg hunts — the showers are expected to hop out of here by Sunday afternoon!

There's no need to cancel those plans just yet! Keep an eye on the forecast and stay weather-aware as we approach Easter weekend!