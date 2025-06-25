weather

East Coast cities reach 100 degrees before DFW

A heat wave is taking over the eastern third of the country and bringing triple-digit heat to the area before DFW this season

By Samantha Davies

A person drinks water under a hot sun.
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

A heat wave over the eastern third of the country has allowed for record-breaking heat. Several East Coast cities reached the triple digits on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. So far this summer, DFW Airport has not reached 100 degrees. The hottest it has been so far this summer at DFW is 95 degrees.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

An area of high pressure will become centered over North Texas and strengthen this weekend, bringing the hottest weather we have seen yet, but still no triple digits. Highs this weekend into early next week will be in the upper 90s.

The average date for the first 100 degree day is July 1st. DFW averages 20 triple digit days per year.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

weather
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us