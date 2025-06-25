East Coast cities reach 100 degrees before DFW

A heat wave over the eastern third of the country has allowed for record-breaking heat. Several East Coast cities reached the triple digits on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. So far this summer, DFW Airport has not reached 100 degrees. The hottest it has been so far this summer at DFW is 95 degrees.

An area of high pressure will become centered over North Texas and strengthen this weekend, bringing the hottest weather we have seen yet, but still no triple digits. Highs this weekend into early next week will be in the upper 90s.

The average date for the first 100 degree day is July 1st. DFW averages 20 triple digit days per year.