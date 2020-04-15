Dry for the Next Few Days, Then Weekend Storm Chances

Skies will remain dry in North Texas through Thursday before rain chances return later this week.

Temperatures will slowly moderate each day through the weekend -- more reminiscent of March than April and running about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year.

After a brief warm-up Thursday, another shot of cooler air returns Friday with more cloud cover and a few showers, as a cold front. Gusty northwest winds are expected behind the front with a brief chill in the air Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning begins chilly, but a southeast breeze will bring in more clouds and moisture along with warmer temperatures. A fast-moving upper-level storm system will move east across the region late Saturday through Sunday morning with scattered showers and isolated storms. Since we'll be on the cooler side of the disturbance coming in, no severe weather is expected.

We will get back to where we should be in April temperature-wise by next week.