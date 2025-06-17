weather

Is North Texas in a drought? Here's the drought status in Texas

North Texas is currently not under a drought, but areas south are experiencing extreme drought

By Samantha Davies

Most of the state of Texas is not experiencing drought conditions. The North Texas area isn't under a drought and has seen more rain than normal so far this year. DFW Airport currently has a surplus of 1.81 inches of rain.

Data from DFW Airport, June 17, 2025

Our rainy pattern seems to be coming to an end, at least for now. The forecast this week only calls for a slight chance of storms on Wednesday night.

Forecast June 17-23, 2025

The latest drought map has the least amount of the state impacted by drought since September 2024.

34% of the state is currently in a drought. Last week, 36% of the state was in some type of drought; three months ago, 54% was in a drought.

Drought conditions are expected to persist in areas currently experiencing drought.

The summer precipitation outlook for North Texas calls for below normal amounts of rain during the months of June, July and August.

