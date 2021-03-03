Drought Conditions Expected to Worsen in North Texas This Spring

The month of March starts with drought conditions worsening in North Texas. Parts of Tarrant, Wise and Parker counties have developed severe drought conditions.

Drought conditions for most of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are classified as moderate.

The long-range drought forecast is for the drought to persist in the western and southern parts of the state with additional drought development for the northern and central parts of the state.

Over the next few months, we expect above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

By the end of May, drought is expected to expand and cover all but the eastern edge of Texas.

Water Conservation Tips

The North Texas Municipal Water District offers the following tips for saving water both indoors and outdoors.

Outdoors

Download the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension's WaterMyYard app to get up-to-date, weekly watering recommendations customized for your area and irrigation system. Notifications include the amount of water needed, how long to run your system in minutes and whether there are local watering restrictions in place.

Water your lawn before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to minimize evaporation.

Run sprinklers in short cycles and wait 30-45 minutes between to allow the water to be absorbed and prevent runoff.

Regularly check irrigation heads to make sure you're watering the grass and not your driveway or street.

Raise the mower blade in the summer to avoid cutting off more than 1/3 of the blades of grass.

Check outside spigots and hoses for leaks -- NTMWD says a drop of water per second can waste more than 3,000 gallons per year.

Plant native and adaptive plants to reduce the amount of water needed by landscaping.

Indoors