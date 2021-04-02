Drought Conditions Continue to Worsen in North Texas

The drought conditions continue to worsen across North Texas, with much of the state now in moderate to severe drought.

Much of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is classified as moderate. While portions of Montague and Wise counties are classified as severe.

March temperatures were on average a few degrees warmer than normal for Dallas-Fort Worth, while rainfall was about half an inch below normal for DFW.

Since the beginning of the year the Dallas-Fort Worth airport has picked up 6.10 inches of rain, which is less than 2.28 inches below normal for the year.

Although a good soaking rain is needed, the forecast for the next ten days is looking dry and unseasonably warm. The current outlook beyond 10 days has North Texas favored for below normal precipitation.

The long-range drought forecast is for the drought to persist across the region.