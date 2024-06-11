Dog Days of Summer 2024

Each year North Texans share how their furry friends stay cool during the Dog Days of Summer via iSee@nbcdfw.com. You can also submit online.

Robert
Harper at the pool
Tamara Hauk
Aussie puppies Loki and Lucca live pool time. This was their first time being in the pool.
Sandfeld Family
Ruth Naumann
Elliott on a float in the pool
Jeni Summers
This is Rowdy out in Lavon!! Happy Summer!!! Thanks,
Jeni Summers 😊
Jennifer Kinzbach
Flawless Finale is not a fan of swimming but still wants to give off a vibe, as you can see by her Shark Floaties! Here’s hoping everyone enjoys THEIR pool time if RICK can keep the rain away!! Jennifer Kinzbach
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.com

Dallas Mavericks fans share their team spirit during the NBA Finals
Sunday storms bring flooding rain and hail
Photos show damage after hurricane-force winds, hail and heavy rain whip North Texas
Your hail photos on Memorial Day 2024
