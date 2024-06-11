Dog Days of Summer 2024 Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago Each year North Texans share how their furry friends stay cool during the Dog Days of Summer via iSee@nbcdfw.com. You can also submit online. 7 photos 1/7 Robert Harper at the pool 2/7 Tamara Hauk Aussie puppies Loki and Lucca live pool time. This was their first time being in the pool. 3/7 Sandfeld Family 4/7 Ruth Naumann Elliott on a float in the pool 5/7 Jeni Summers This is Rowdy out in Lavon!! Happy Summer!!! Thanks, Jeni Summers 😊 6/7 Jennifer Kinzbach Flawless Finale is not a fan of swimming but still wants to give off a vibe, as you can see by her Shark Floaties! Here’s hoping everyone enjoys THEIR pool time if RICK can keep the rain away!! Jennifer Kinzbach 7/7 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Dallas Mavericks fans share their team spirit during the NBA Finals Sunday storms bring flooding rain and hail Photos show damage after hurricane-force winds, hail and heavy rain whip North Texas Your hail photos on Memorial Day 2024