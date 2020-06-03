Dog Days of Summer 2020 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Every year NBC 5 viewers share photos of their pets staying cool in the Texas summer heat. 20 photos 1/20 Melissa Celeste Landry swimming at his friends pool. check out The Dallas Cowboy star in the pool!! 2/20 Presley Merritt His name is Dutch and he is just out of the pool and now chilling on a float with a stick 3/20 Megan GIlmore Bruce the Lifeguard 4/20 Kara King This is Rue, loves sun bathing outside! 5/20 Kara King This is Fendi, loves sun bathing outside! 6/20 Polly Reagor Here’s JuneBug in her new pink pool! 7/20 Tom Dickson Here’s a picture of our 1 1/2 year old rescue dog, “Buster”. He won’t get in the pool but loves sitting on the edge of the pool. Sincerely, Tom and Beth Dickson 8/20 Christy Townes Ranger, 5 month old Chocolate Lab just learned how to swim. 9/20 Christy Townes Levi, 12 year old pug has been swimming for years but these days he would rather be chillaxing on a raft. 10/20 Mayra Guzman Puppy ready for summer 11/20 Mitchg55 Here is Hallie (silver lab) at the beach waiting to run into the surf while on vacation in Alabama. 12/20 Beth Brown Luka Brown cooling off in the pool. 13/20 Dana Gill Envy and Force’s favorite way to beat the heat! 14/20 Amy Reid A few pics of Bears summer “dog days”. We are up in Lake Kiowa, North of Denton. All Bear wants is a stick and some water & he’s a happy boy. Jeff & Amy Reid 15/20 Amy Reid A few pics of Bears summer “dog days”. We are up in Lake Kiowa, North of Denton. All Bear wants is a stick and some water & he’s a happy boy. Jeff & Amy Reid 16/20 Amy Reid A few pics of Bears summer “dog days”. We are up in Lake Kiowa, North of Denton. All Bear wants is a stick and some water & he’s a happy boy. Jeff & Amy Reid 17/20 Carol Jenkins Cooling off 18/20 kevin kegley Here is a photo of our Wrigley checking out the pool. Kevin & Dawn Kegley 19/20 sn3otch@att.net Blink and Breeze (shelties) love kayaking 20/20 sn3otch@att.net Blink and Breeze (shelties) love kayaking This article tagged under: Dog Days of Summer 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Gov. Abbott to Join Dallas and Fort Worth Leaders to Address Protest Violence Photos: Cleanup Begins in Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum After Protests Over George Floyd’s Death Photos: Mavs Surprise Graduates at Local All-Girls’ Schools Your Protest Photos