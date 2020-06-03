Dog Days of Summer 2020

Every year NBC 5 viewers share photos of their pets staying cool in the Texas summer heat.

1/20
Melissa Celeste
Landry swimming at his friends pool. check out The Dallas Cowboy star in the pool!!
2/20
Presley Merritt
His name is Dutch and he is just out of the pool and now chilling on a float with a stick
3/20
Megan GIlmore
Bruce the Lifeguard
4/20
Kara King
This is Rue, loves sun bathing outside!
5/20
Kara King
This is Fendi, loves sun bathing outside!
6/20
Polly Reagor
Here’s JuneBug in her new pink pool!
7/20
Tom Dickson
Here’s a picture of our 1 1/2 year old rescue dog, “Buster”. He won’t get in the pool but loves sitting on the edge of the pool. Sincerely, Tom and Beth Dickson
8/20
Christy Townes
Ranger, 5 month old Chocolate Lab just learned how to swim.
9/20
Christy Townes
Levi, 12 year old pug has been swimming for years but these days he would rather be chillaxing on a raft.
10/20
Mayra Guzman
Puppy ready for summer
11/20
Mitchg55
Here is Hallie (silver lab) at the beach waiting to run into the surf while on vacation in Alabama.
12/20
Beth Brown
Luka Brown cooling off in the pool.
13/20
Dana Gill
Envy and Force’s favorite way to beat the heat!
14/20
Amy Reid
A few pics of Bears summer “dog days”. We are up in Lake Kiowa, North of Denton. All Bear wants is a stick and some water & he’s a happy boy. Jeff & Amy Reid
15/20
Amy Reid
16/20
Amy Reid
17/20
Carol Jenkins
Cooling off
18/20
kevin kegley
Here is a photo of our Wrigley checking out the pool. Kevin & Dawn Kegley
19/20
sn3otch@att.net
Blink and Breeze (shelties) love kayaking
20/20
sn3otch@att.net
Dog Days of Summer

