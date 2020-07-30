Dog Days of Summer 2020 – Gallery VI

Every year NBC 5 viewers share photos of their pets staying cool in the Texas summer heat.

75 photos
1/75
Mike O'Donnell
DeeDee
2/75
Sean & Meredith Dunn
Hi. This is Finn, our 1 1/2 year old Rhodesian Ridgeback. Finn loves staying cool on the steps during our daily pool time to beat the summer heat. Not many Rhodesian Ridgebacks like water, but Finn loves a good soak on a hot day! Sean & Meredith D.
3/75
Bo relaxing in the pool ready to do a little ball catching!
4/75
Juan Cervantes
Stella’s diving into Summer!
5/75
Ginger Whitehead
Our grandpug, Wilbur enjoying a ride in his pug boat at Papa Ron and Gigi’s house in Glen Rose.
6/75
Stephany Rosas
Hello! This is Charlie Ray Rosas from Elkhart, Texas in Anderson County. He’s doing what he can to stay cool in the Texas heat! Thank you so much! Stephany Rosas
7/75
Jessica Reid
Cletus chilling in his pool !
8/75
Heidi Carmichael
My Dallas (rescued from the shelter before his euthanasia day) He loves his time on our boat! Richland Chambers Reservoir
9/75
Nicole Kaczkowski
Phoebe from Collin County Owner: Nicole K.
10/75
Ryan Exparza and Dee Dee Barnes
Hello, We wanted to send in these cute pics of our little ladies! Chloe has the long tongue and she loves to float in the pool!
11/75
Ryan Exparza and Dee Dee Barnes
Hello, We wanted to send in these cute pics of our little ladies! Bella has the big ears!
12/75
Lindsay Johnson
I’m just waiting on him to flip over to his back and ask me to apply his suntan lotion… Introducing, Leon Johnson!
13/75
Grace Courtney Henderson
This is Barra and Grainya (Grawnya) Irish Wolfhounds watching the horses next door to our place. If you are unsure how to pronounce Grainya’s name, my phone number is 228-327-7636. Grainya is the Celtic goddess of the harvest and Barra is named after my husband’s ancestral family island which is part of the upper Hebrides in Scotland.
14/75
Gina davis
Zoe enjoying spray down. She won’t get in the pool but loves to be sprayed.
15/75
Lela Joned
Penny and Mabel drinking from the waterfall of our pool. They love to jump.
16/75
Cory Cuellar
Hi, Here’s our Bull Terrier Bumpy enjoying the shade with our Watusi Bull, Fizz.
17/75
Cory Cuellar
Hi, Here’s our Bull Terrier Bumpy enjoying the shade with our Watusi Bull, Fizz.
18/75
The Setzer
Wiley chillaxing
19/75
Julie Hawkins
Meet Gretchen, my 10 year old boxer, hanging out and relaxing in Flamingoville, my patio.
20/75
Lindsay Godfrey
My pup sleeping this rainy summer day away Sushi napping with her hotdog.
21/75
Chloe
Wiley chillaxing. No pool but grass will work!
22/75
Janalynn Fielding
My dog Louie, he’s 2 years old and 125 lbs! He’s sitting (or trying) to sit on the cat’s bench watching our cats go out and play in the front yard while he’s stuck inside! Sitting in the chair acting like he’s a human! He doesn’t know he’s really a dog.
23/75
Janalynn Fielding
My dog Louie, he’s 2 years old and 125 lbs! He’s sitting (or trying) to sit on the cat’s bench watching our cats go out and play in the front yard while he’s stuck inside! Sitting in the chair acting like he’s a human! He doesn’t know he’s really a dog.
24/75
Cindy Hansen
Babe the German Shepherd and Duke the Italian Mastiff enjoy a dip in one of their ponds near Lake Ray Roberts.
25/75
kathleen lane
My dog Thunder at Lake Texoma enjoying a ride in the yellow ski boat. “how sweet it is”
26/75
Estee Jaacovi
Quarantine puppy naps #dogdaysofsummer #covideditiob
27/75
Claudia
Allee found a pool
28/75
Lisa Hatter
Oakley is a 4 year old cream Labrador who loves going after a frisbee or anything you throw for her; no matter where you throw it!
29/75
Lisa Hatter
Oakley is a 4 year old cream Labrador who loves going after a frisbee or anything you throw for her; no matter where you throw it!
30/75
Judy Leddy
Truffle is Lizard hunting and tired after being outside! Judy Leddy
31/75
Judy Leddy
Truffle is Lizard hunting and tired after being outside! Judy Leddy
32/75
BURKS, KATHY
Check out Max – enjoying an evening ride on his boogie board!
33/75
(null) (null)
Buddy Love enjoying the sunset at Caney Creek, Lake Texoma!
34/75
Linda Stokes
Lucy, a Danedoodle, loves to float in the pool with granddaughter, Caroline. Lucy is a therapy dog without a job for a while, and this seems to make her feel like she is “working” again.
35/75
Cindy Morrison
Buddy relaxing in the pool on a hot summer day.
36/75
denise nobles
This is Hazel and Daisy Pearl. Daisy is new to our family and is nine weeks old. Hazel has been a great mother figure to her. Hazel is seven years old. We love them both very much!
37/75
Ginny Hong
Aloha- We are loyal NBC5 viewers– Kamaka is a rescue from @Watauga Animal Services in Watauga. He is a frequent traveler to Hawai’i as we check on my 80 year old father here.
38/75
Kris Kuykendall
Charlie, 6 month old chocolate lab in Arlington.
39/75
Shawn Byles
Buster enjoying the Shade at the pool
40/75
Scott Seidel
Here is Norman.
41/75
Jessica Bolte
Jackson enjoying summer vibes and watermelon
42/75
Jan McCleskey
This is Zwing, an 8 month old lab from Canada, trying to beat the Texas heat. He is cooling off in the pool doing his favorite activity… retrieving balls! Two balls in his mouth and sopping wet! All summer!
43/75
Theressa Dawn McCoy
Duke enjoying the Day
44/75
Theressa Dawn McCoy
Duke enjoying the Day
45/75
Jim Kinman
Lilly floating with dad
46/75
Rebecca Rogers
River cooling down in her doggo pool!
47/75
Carol Tracy
April stays cool in the pool chasing empty water bottles in the pool.
48/75
Stacey Meriwether
Buddy is a Texas Heeler (aka Blue heeler/aussie mix) and he loves playing frisbee taking breaks every 3 or 4 throws to cool ff in his tub. Everyone that meets him can’t believe how smart and energetic he is at 9 y.o. He is my hero because he made me get up and move after heart failure…every 45 minutes to 1 hour is all he allowed me to rest then out to play catch.
49/75
Mary Crouch
Our 3 year old Anatolian Shepherd, all 150 pounds of him, cooling off in our backyard pond.
50/75
Kayla Russell
Maggie Chillin’
51/75
Wade Mosier
This is Charlie waiting with his people to see Neowise.Submitted by Catherine M.
52/75
Emily Robbins
LuLu the Super Dog loves to stay cool in the summer by taking a super dive and swim in the pool! She does this all day long whenever she likes!
53/75
R W
Maggie is the red golden and Zoey is the blonde golden. They spend their days chasing the ball, swimming and lounging by the pool.
54/75
Trica Garcia Saginaw
Lucky drying off after a quick dip in the pool
55/75
R W
Maggie is the red golden and Zoey is the blonde golden. They spend their days chasing the ball, swimming and lounging by the pool.
56/75
Heidi Carmichael
One of 4 of our rescue pups…Hooper She enjoys the lake & sunsets Richland Chambers Reservoir
57/75
Brandy Haines
Our puppy, Zoe chilling off in her pool by the garden. Kemp, TX
58/75
Carrie Garcia Sanders
Dog days of summer
59/75
Our dogs Coolin it!
Lily keeping cool during this summer heat
60/75
Cindy (Sam) Peet
Our grand-pug, Ms Lilly Mae was rescued 3 yrsago by our son, Jason. She just celebrated her 14th birthday in December. She’s just a doll and we love having her in our family!
61/75
Our dogs Coolin it! Woody & Gus chillin!
62/75
Jenni Sparks
Chocolate Lab Izzy boating on Possum Kingdom Lake.
63/75
Gary herron
Molly Sunning and cooling on her foot colors
64/75
Lindsey Johnson
Here is Lilly!
65/75
Laura McCain
Our dog Sofie enjoying the summer
66/75
Laura McCain
Our dog Sofie enjoying the summer
67/75
Miss pickles in her favorite spot! She and her owner Amy Pond live in Rhome. Pickles LOVES her pool!
68/75
Ronna Huckaby
Australian Shepherd General Beauregard swims every day!
69/75
Louann Harding
Since we can’t go outside Miley chose to sunbathe inside
70/75
Buster loves his pool. His mommy, Monica Soncksen, keeps his pool full of cool water.
71/75
Rachelle Terrell
This is noodles with her daddy Stephen Terrell.  Noodles is a pit bull chihuahua mix.
72/75
Dog days of summer
This is my Cane Risso rescue, Mr. Persy man enjoying the dog days of summer!!
73/75
Holly Goodside
Dolly, my rescue Great Pyrenees thinks summer is best spent in the air conditioning. Adopted at 3 years old and with a lot of work became a therapy dog. Regards,Holly Goodside
74/75
Diane Thompson
Brody and Scotty love hanging by the pool. Sometimes they dip their feet in the pool but are more interested in squirrels that pop up in the yard.
75/75
Mila Wallace
Otis is an old man and has been featured on DDoS about 4 years ago. He’s back and still enjoying his little pool.

This article tagged under:

Dog Days of Summer

