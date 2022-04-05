Despite the severe weather that occurred Monday night into early Tuesday, it brought welcomed, much-needed rain to parts of North Texas.

Parts of Collin and Denton Counties saw the most rain. Totals in parts of Frisco picked up over four inches. The rain was heavy and came in a short amount of time leading to some localized flooding issues.

Parts of Dallas and Tarrant Counties saw about one to one and a half inches of rain.

Areas west of the Dallas/ Ft. Worth Metroplex saw about a half-inch or less. This part of North Texas could have used a lot more given the recent fire concerns.

The drought has been intensifying in North Texas this spring. The Dallas/ Ft. Worth area is in extreme drought. This data is current as of March 31.



The rain we received this week is going to be analyzed and an updated drought map will be released Thursday, April 7.

Since January 1, DFW Airport has only received 5.56” of rain. The normal rainfall up to this point in the year is 8.98”. We currently have a deficit of 3.42”.