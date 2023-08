DFW Airport has recorded 44 days with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher.

This number ties us for 8th place. In 1952 there were 44 days with triple-digit heat. The number one spot is 71 days.

Data for DFW International Airport

We are going to add to our tally and likely end up in third or fourth spot for the year.

A summer cold front will briefly drop temperatures into the 90s for a few days. One hundreds quickly return though. It is possible to have triple-digit temperatures in North Texas through early October.