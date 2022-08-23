DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup

Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm.

Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Several feet of floodwaters that engulfed Kenny Leal’s house and neighborhood finally retreated, now comes the recovery. His home of three years in Wolf Creek Estates is among several houses impacted by the flash flood. He estimates the damages are $10,000 and is asking for donations to help cover repair costs.

“It’s unfortunate because this is a good community but like everyone here, we can’t keep taking these losses, especially when we just found out none of the insurance covers it because we’re in a ‘no flood zone’ area,” he said.

Nearby homeowner Sheniqua Shannon says this is the second time her neighborhood has been flooded in the past five years. “I’m upset,” she said. She is also asking for donations online to help cover repairs.

We’re in DeSoto where at least 19 homes suffered flood damage inside - residents in this neighborhood say it’s 2nd flood in 5 yrs - they want city to seek flood zone changes. https://t.co/QFPhIV5Nul pic.twitter.com/mw6rViOkn1 — Maria Guerrero (@Maria_NBC5) August 23, 2022

She says her husband’s car was destroyed in a 2018 flood, and now all wood floors will need replacing. Some of her 9-month-old daughter’s belongings and home electronics were also destroyed.

Shannon wants the city of DeSoto to seek out changes to the flood zone.

“How many times do you want to pay out of pocket for damages that should, unfortunately, be covered but they’re not,” she questioned. “I work in the industry, so I know soliciting flood insurance if you’re not in a flood zone is not cost-efficient.”

Her family opted to not add flood insurance after the 2018 flood because it was too expensive, she said.

Making matters worse, Shannon says she has been unable to report storm damages to emergency management, as urged to do so by Dallas County.

“It keeps giving a ‘404 error,’” she said. “I tried two different web browsers. There’s no number to call, so I’m going to try again.”

Both homeowners are just grateful no one was hurt and for friends and family who have stepped up to help.

NBC 5 contacted Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ office about the issues Shannon said she had with the website where the county urged residents to report flood damages. A spokesperson confirmed some people have reported problems with the website, but staff members have tried the website several times without any issues.

NBC 5 has reached out to state officials for answers.

As for changing flood zones, officials with the city of DeSoto say that would be something they would need to look into but added that it would ultimately be a decision made by FEMA.

DeSoto City Manager Brandon Wright sent the following information to NBC 5.

"This neighborhood was established in 2001 and has a larger sewer intake that collects water from this neighborhood and the surrounding vacant field and drains it into a detention area. The City has worked with the neighbors there to help water drain more efficiently into that sewer intake. Based on what we see right now, the reason for yesterday’s flooding in that area is due to the excessive amount of water draining into a system that was already overwhelmed. That causes water to not drain as it should but to pool at the drainage location. That is what occurred here and in several locations throughout the DFW region.

We have been in contact with neighbors in that area since yesterday and are arranging a meeting with those who are interested to review any information they may have about the flood waters and the conditions during the heavy rainfall.

DeSoto received 19 calls for homes with water during the rainfall yesterday. All 19 homes were checked on with homes having none or minor damage due to water. The City is collecting information from residents who had damage from yesterday’s flooding. Residents can contact the City’s Action Center at 972-230-9600 to report damage."