Denton Surface Streets, Parking Lots Frozen Over in Ice Storm

Interstates were relatively clear, but getting to them was tricky, if not impossible

By Noelle Walker

NBCDFW.com

Wednesday morning, the manager of the Hilton Garden Inn was in the parking lot sprinkling ice melt, trying to transform what looked like an ice rink back into a parking lot.

From parking lots to sidewalks and streets, cars and pedestrians made slow progress across a sheet of ice, if they made any progress at all.

"I'm from Jamaica and this is new," Omar Wiggan said walking gingerly across the ice. "It's cold for me!"

From room keys as ice scrapers to shovel brigades, those who ventured out tried to clear a path first.

"We were supposed to be yesterday in Lufkin, Texas. That didn't happen," tour bus driver Randall Koenig said. "We were supposed to be in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma today. That didn't happen."

Koenig was driving cast members in the touring musical "On Your Feet." Wednesday two buses with the tour slowly made their way on surface streets to get on Interstate 35E North.

"We're trying, you know," the production's head carpenter, Jason Duke, said.

A steady rain moved in Wednesday afternoon, which is expected to freeze, or in some cases refreeze, as the temperature drops.

